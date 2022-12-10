AMBER Alert issued for kidnapped child in Salt Lake area

MIDVALE, Utah — Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday night for a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a man in Midvale.

The suspect is 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, and the victim is 4-year-old Anabella Porto Carrero.

Unified Police Department said this is a non-family abduction.

Hidalgo allegedly kidnapped the child around 7:30 p.m. in Midvale. Police believe they are in a white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with Utah license plate number G34 6SH.

Police said the car is stolen, and Hidalgo is armed with a knife.

Hidalgo is 5'8", 180 pounds, with black hair.

Carrero is 4'5", 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them or the vehicle should call 9-1-1 immediately.