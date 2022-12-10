Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

AMBER Alert issued for kidnapped child in Salt Lake area

Image (7).jpg
Utah Department of Public Safety
Image (7).jpg
Posted at 9:21 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 23:21:21-05

MIDVALE, Utah — Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday night for a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a man in Midvale.

The suspect is 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, and the victim is 4-year-old Anabella Porto Carrero.

Unified Police Department said this is a non-family abduction.

Hidalgo allegedly kidnapped the child around 7:30 p.m. in Midvale. Police believe they are in a white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with Utah license plate number G34 6SH.

Police said the car is stolen, and Hidalgo is armed with a knife.

Hidalgo is 5'8", 180 pounds, with black hair.

Carrero is 4'5", 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them or the vehicle should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere