AMBER Alert issued for 29-year-old man, 8-year-old boy out of American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah AMBER Alert was issued late Tuesday night for a 29-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy out of American Fork.

The alert, issued at 10:49 p.m., names 29-year-old Danny Sihalath as the suspect and 8-year-old Lorenzo Linam as the victim.

The two are believed to be traveling in a red 2012 Acura TSX SE with Utah license plate number "2S2NP." The car is missing its front bumper and grill, and it has a damaged driver's side window.

Sihalath is described as:



Asian or Pacific Islander

5'11"

190 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, dark tennis shoes

Sleeve tattoos on both forearms

Linam is described as:



White

3'6"

40 pounds

Hair color: "Sandy" or "honey"

Brown eyes

Wearing a beach-themed button-down shirt, khaki pants, black Nike shoes

No details about the relationship between the suspect and the victim were released as of Tuesday night.

However, officials say AMBER Alerts are only issued in cases where police believe a child was abducted and faces "imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."