AMBER Alert issued for missing Idaho children taken by babysitter

Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 27, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — An AMBER Alert was issued early Monday for two missing Idaho children who were taken by their babysitter.

Nampa police say they believe 1-year-old Malik Holmberg and Sapphira Holmberg, 11 months, are in danger.

The babysitter, Sierra Martinez, 20, may be using drugs and is driving a blue 2003 Honda Pilot with missing or stolen license plates.

Malik is 2 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and eyes, and a freckle on his left ear with birthmarks on the center of his chest and the base of his neck. Sapphira weighs 25 lbs. and has a white patch scar under her armpit. It is not known what clothes the children are currently wearing.

Martinez has dark hair with one side shaven, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 165 lbs.

Anyone with information on Martinez or the Holmberg children are asked to call police at 208-465-2206 or dial 911.

