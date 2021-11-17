AMBER Alert issued for missing Idaho girl believed to be in 'imminent danger'

BURLEY, Idaho — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing Idaho girl who is believed to be in imminent danger.

Four-year-old Alaina Duey was last seen in Burley in the 1500 block of Malta Avenue.

Duey is thought to have been abducted by Elizabeth Rose Crofts, 41, and the two are thought to be in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix 4D traveling towards Boise or Arizona.

Duey is 3'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Crofts is 5'3" and weighs 185 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duey or Crofts is asked to contact the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251.