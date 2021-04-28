Amber Alert issued for missing Salt Lake City boy

SALT LAKE CITY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old Salt Lake City boy last seen Tuesday.

The alert said Tru Nakhawit was abducted at 1259 West Iola Avenue.

A suspect has been identified as Julian Ulibarri, who was driving a gold Toyota Camry with the rear passenger side bumper missing. The car's side windows are broken on the passengers side and covered with blankets.

Ulibarri is listed at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and pierced ears.

Officials say Nakhawit is 3 feet 10 inches, with brown hair and eyes, and was wearing khaki pants and possibly a black shirt when he was abducted.

Photos have not yet been made available for Nakhawit or Ulibarri.

Anyone with information on Nakhawit or Ulibarri is urged to call 911 or the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.