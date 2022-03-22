Amber Alert issued for missing Salt Lake County 14-year-old girl

SALT LAKE COUNTY — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 14-year-old Magna girl.

Unified Police Department said Areli Arroyo Osuna was seen getting into a black Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old David Lopez on Monday. Although she was first thought to be a runaway, officials now believe Osuna is in "some serious danger."

The two were originally considered to be headed to Texas or Mexico.

Unified Police Department David Lopez

Osuna is 4 foot 7 inches with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with jeans, black shirt, white Nike shoes and carrying a large white bag.

Unified Police Department Areli Arroyo Osuna



Anyone with information on Osuna's whereabouts or Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vaquez, is asked to call 385-468-9858.