Ambulance transporting patient crashes with car in Taylorsville

Chantelle Edwards
Posted at 10:17 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 00:30:56-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A pair of additional ambulances had to be deployed to the scene of a crash between a car and an ambulance that was already on its way to the hospital Friday night.

According to Taylorsville Police, a Unified Fire Department ambulance carrying a patient and medics collided with another vehicle around 8 p.m. at 5400 South and Redwood Road.

It's not yet known what caused the accident; it is under investigation.

The driver of the car involved in the accident suffered a broken bone. No other injuries occurred from the crash, but at least two ambulances responded to the scene in order to take the driver to a hospital, as well as the patient and medics from the already-active ambulance.

It was not disclosed what the patient's previous injuries were or what condition they were in.

