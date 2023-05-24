American Fork Junior High School lifts lockdown protocols after 'situation'

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork Junior High School was placed under lockdown protocols Wednesday morning, with students being kept in place inside classrooms. However, the hold was later lifted and the school day will continue as normal.

In regards to the lockdown being lifted, a spokesperson with the Alpine School District said "the situation has been resolved," although they did not elaborate further.

Video below shows officers gathered outside the school (Courtesy of Jamie Sanchez):

AFJHS

In a note to parents, the district said the school was in "HOLD" protocol and that all students are safe. The district uses the term "HOLD" instead of lockdown to define school status.

By definition, a lockdown involves a possible threat inside the school building, with officials clearing all hallways and making sure classroom doors are locked.

