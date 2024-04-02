Angel Moroni statue placed atop Salt Lake City Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday morning, another monumental step was made in the renovation process of the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



The Angel Moroni statue, described by the church as a "treasured symbol" was restored to its spot on top of the central East spire of the Salt Lake Temple.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Artists and craftsmen gather at a warehouse as the statue is unpacked.

The statue was removed from the temple in 2020 as extensive renovations began at the temple. The timeline to remove the statue was accelerated after the March 2020 earthquake, which caused the statue's trumpet to fall off.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In February, church officials shared a meaningful update on the construction process as the final steel pyramid for reinforcing the temple's spires was placed.

Also this year, some plaza areas were reopened on Temple Square with a new look. The plazas now include the installation of 92 flag poles which will display different flags throughout the year.

As plazas opened, the Assembly Hall and surrounding gardens closed for renovations including structural repairs in the foundation and roof, mechanical improvements, interior plaster repair and landscaping.

Renovations of the temple are expected to be completed in 2026.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1893, the Salt Lake Temple was the first to be topped with an Angel Moroni statue. Since then, many LDS temples worldwide have also had instalments of the statue, however it is not a requirement of temple design.