Angela Dunn to leave state job to lead SLCo Health Department

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state epidemiologist Angela Dunn, one of the state's most prominent leaders during the pandemic, has told colleagues she is stepping down from the job to become the executive health director of the Salt Lake County Health Department.

In an email obtained by FOX 13, Dunn told colleagues that she has accepted the position to replace Gary Edwards at the department he's led since 2005.

“So I wanted you to find out from me, not the rumor mill. I am replacing Gary Edwards as he blissfully rides off into the retirement sunset.

"I am honestly so lucky to have landed at UDOH. You accepted me with open arms as an EIS officer and have taught me so much. Your dedication to ensuring the health of Utahns is inspiring. I am forever grateful for your compassion, friendship and resilience.”

Dunn says she will start her new position on June 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dunn was a strong advocate for Utah residents to wear masks and limit social gatherings.

The Utah Department of Health refused comment about Dunn or her email when reached by FOX 13.