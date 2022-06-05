Watch
Angel's Landing Trail closed due to chain damage

Zion National Park
Angels Landing in Zion National Park
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jun 05, 2022
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Zion National Park has announced the closure of the Angel's Landing trail after damage was found on the chain section of the trail Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet posted from the official Zion National Park account, officials announced that the five-mile trail would be closed until further notice while they work to repair the chain.

As FOX 13 news previously reported, the park transitioned the trail to a reservation and lottery system back in January 2022.

The trail is popular for it's majestic views, often attracting anywhere between 1,100 to 2,100 hikers during the peak season between May and November.

However, the trail is also known to be a narrow and steep route, with the chain serving as a means to prevent hikers from falling off.

