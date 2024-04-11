Another major airline to start flying out of Provo airport

PROVO, Utah — Another major commercial airline will begin operating flights out of the Provo Airport, with daily flights headed to Dallas/Forth Worth and Phoenix.

American Airlines announced the new services Thursday, saying flights would begin on October 7.

In total, the airline will operate three new daily flights out of the Provo airport in the fall, two to Dallas/Fort Worth and one to Phoenix.

All of the American Airlines flights will have room for 65 passengers, including nine first-class seats.

The added flights come as city and state leaders have strived to establish the Provo Airport as a flourishing travel destination.

“We had a forward-looking vision when we built the Provo Airport. The monumental announcement of the arrival of American Airlines proves we were on their radar as much as our airport tower will soon be on theirs,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi in a statement. “With year-round, daily service, American Airlines is showing their commitment to Provo and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them home with this game-changing service.”

Currently, Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways call Provo their home, operating flights to major cities including Phoenix, San Diego, Orlando, Nashville and Las Vegas.

In 2022, the new Provo Airport was opened with more gates, flights, destinations and amenities. Since the grand opening, Breeze Airways joined Allegiant in Utah County and began expanding their destination options.

Tickets for fall flights with American Airlines will go on sale starting April 22.