Another person dead after being struck by vehicle in St George at Bluff Street intersection

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police have confirmed a person struck by a vehicle on Bluff Street has died Friday evening. Northbound traffic along Bluff Street will be closed from 400 to 600 North.

Just two days ago a woman was killed at the exact same intersection after being struck by a vehicle, making this the second fatality this week at the 500 North intersection.

It's not known what may have caused this second incident, and northbound traffic through this area will be closed as the investigation continues.

