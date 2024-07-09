Another Utah State University athletics leader dismissed

LOGAN, Utah — On the heels of Utah State University moving to make "significant changes" to the athletics program, another director was dismissed Monday.

A representative for the university told FOX 13 News that Amy Crosbie, the executive associate athletics director for internal affairs and senior woman administrator, was dismissed from her role.

Crosbie's webpage was promptly removes from the USU website following her dismissal.

Further details on her dismissal were not made available, with the university representative telling FOX 13 News, "we won't be providing further comment."

The news comes one week after Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson was placed on leave following an investigation involving student sexual misconduct.

The university filed its "intent to end employment" an gave Anderson 14 days to respond to the notice of termination.

Utah State Associate Vice President and Deputy Athletic Director of External Affairs Jerry Bovee, and Director of Player Development and Community Austin Albrecht were also dismissed for violating school policies, FOX 13 News previously reported.