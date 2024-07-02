Watch Now
Blake Anderson placed on administrative leave, unlikely to return to Utah State, report says

Blake Anderson
Young Kwak/AP
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson runs onto the field with his players before an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Blake Anderson
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 02, 2024

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson has been placed on administrative leave and is not likely to return to the team, according to a report Tuesday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling will act as the Aggies interim head coach.

The school has yet to confirm whether Anderson has been placed on administrative leave, but Utah State officials told FOX 13 News they would be putting out a release shortly.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Andeson has gone 23-17, with one Mountain West Conference championship.

