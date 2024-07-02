Blake Anderson placed on administrative leave, unlikely to return to Utah State, report says

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson has been placed on administrative leave and is not likely to return to the team, according to a report Tuesday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling will act as the Aggies interim head coach.

The school has yet to confirm whether Anderson has been placed on administrative leave, but Utah State officials told FOX 13 News they would be putting out a release shortly.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Andeson has gone 23-17, with one Mountain West Conference championship.

