Apple to return Parler to app store after urging from Sen. Mike Lee

WASHINGTON — Apple announced Monday that it will return the controversial social media network Parler to its app store following urging from Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R).

Parler was removed from the app store days after January's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Apple claimed Parler had not taken proper measures to stop the spread of threats on the platform.

The platform is popular with conservatives and those who support former President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to Apple, Google and Amazon on March 31, Lee and Colorado Rep. Ken Buck (R) argued that Parler was not treated fairly by the companies that had removed the platform from their app stores.

On Monday, in a letter to Lee and Buck, Apple said Parler would be reinstated after the social media network agreed to new moderation rules, including filtering objectionable material and the ability to block abusive users.

In a tweet Monday, Lee responded to Apple's announcement by saying, "conservative speech must not be silenced."

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store.



🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

Despite the letter, Parler was not found in Apple's app store Monday.

Google and Amazon have yet to announce whether they will return Parler to their app stores.