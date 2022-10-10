Arches National Park jam-packed; delays up to 5 hours for entry

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Visitors to Arches National Park face lengthy delays to get inside after the park shut its gates early Monday when it became filled to the brim.

Long lines to enter the park were seen outside its gates Monday, the first holiday in which the popular location was open since it ended the timed entry system last week.

In a social media post at 10 a.m., park officials warned that anyone hoping to enter should return in 3-5 hours.

Following previously long waits to enter, the National Park Service tested the timed entry system test at Arches National Park over the late spring and summer, staggering entry times and limiting availability to guests. However, the test ended Oct. 4, and officials warned visitors to prepare for increased wait times.

The National Park Service is now analyzing the data collected during the timed entry test to determine whether they should continue the program.