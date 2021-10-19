Arizona lottery ticket worth $1 million about to expire

Officials with the Arizona Lottery say a Powerball ticket worth $1 million is about to expire.

Someone bought a winning ticket worth $1 million back in May that has yet to be claimed.

Officials say says the winning ticket will expire on Tuesday, November 19 unless the player who purchased it claims it.

“This is an amazing opportunity for one lucky player to make their dreams come true and take home a truly life-changing win,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said.

Six other high-tier prizes totaling $1,260,000 also remain unclaimed, according to the Arizona Lottery.

You can also check your tickets by using the free mobile ticket checker app.

For more information on unclaimed prizes, click here.