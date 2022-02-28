Arizona man charged with stealing catalytic converters from cars at SLC Airport parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY — A man from Phoenix, Arizona has been charged with stealing catalytic converters from multiple cars that were parked at the Salt Lake City International Airport last month.

Police received reports from five different vehicle owners who had left their cars in the economy parking lot and found that the parts were missing when they returned between late January and early February.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the lot, in which they saw a Dodge Charger pull up to each of the cars on Jan. 30. The footage then shows a man getting out of the Charger, using a jack to raise the victims' cars up, removing the catalytic converters, then putting them in the Charger's trunk. He is later seen attempting to leave the lot, but appeared to have lost his ticket. He is seen opening the trunk, and the stolen parts are then visible on camera.

Four of the five cars targeted were Toyota Priuses. The estimated cost to repair each of the five ranged from $1,695 to $3,648.

Police say the suspect was 29-year-old Ryan Brannon Ogburn. The car he was allegedly driving during the thefts was identified as a rental out of Phoenix. A manager of the Enterprise branch there confirmed to police that Ogburn rented the Charger on Jan. 28.

Salt Lake County prosecutors charged Ogburn with 10 third-degree felonies on Friday. Five are for theft, and five are for criminal mischief.

The suspect was already in jail in Arizona on warrants for similar thefts, according to charging documents. It was not clear whether he will be extradited to Utah, but he has been ordered to appear in court on these charges.