Arrest made in drive-by shooting that injured two teens in Sandy

Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 18, 2021
Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Sandy on Friday.

18-year-old Tyson Conner Rocco was taken into police custody Saturday night and booked on multiple charges.

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys who were hit were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

