Arrest made in drive-by shooting that injured two teens in Sandy

Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Sandy on Friday.

18-year-old Tyson Conner Rocco was taken into police custody Saturday night and booked on multiple charges.

Tyson Conner Rocco (18) was arrested Saturday night in connection with Friday’s shooting. Rocco was booked in on multiple charges including Attempted Aggravated Homicide. Vehicle believed to be involved also recovered. Investigation is still ongoing. https://t.co/JePNMscR3I — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) April 18, 2021

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys who were hit were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

