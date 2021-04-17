Two boys wounded in Sandy drive-by shooting

SANDY, Utah — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Sandy that left two boys wounded Friday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., the 12-year-old and 14-year-old were walking on the sidewalk near 200 East and 8800 South when a white car pulled up and shot at them.

Both boys were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, according to Sandy Police.

Detectives say the boys were from Midvale, and any possible connection between them and the shooter(s) was not yet known.

As of early Friday evening, no information was known about the suspect(s). Police said the vehicle, a white passenger car, may have been a Volkswagen, but they are working to confirm that and other details.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate.