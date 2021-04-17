Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two boys wounded in Sandy drive-by shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Rank | FOX 13
Sandy Police investigate a drive-by shooting that left two boys wounded on Friday, April 16, 2021.
shooting2.JPG
Posted at 7:16 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 21:58:41-04

SANDY, Utah — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Sandy that left two boys wounded Friday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., the 12-year-old and 14-year-old were walking on the sidewalk near 200 East and 8800 South when a white car pulled up and shot at them.

Both boys were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, according to Sandy Police.

Detectives say the boys were from Midvale, and any possible connection between them and the shooter(s) was not yet known.

As of early Friday evening, no information was known about the suspect(s). Police said the vehicle, a white passenger car, may have been a Volkswagen, but they are working to confirm that and other details.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere