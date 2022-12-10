Suspect shot, killed by police in Bluffdale after strangling teenager

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon in Bluffdale after allegedly strangling a teenage boy and then confronting police officers with a weapon.

Police were called to the Beacon Hill apartment complex around 11:45 a.m. when the victim, a 17-year-old boy, reported that the suspect had strangled him.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man whose name has not been released, left the area following the alleged assault. The relationship between the victim and suspect was not immediately available.

The man then returned to the scene an hour later and "confronted the officers with a weapon in his hand," according to Saratoga Springs Police Department, which is handling the public information on this incident.

Officers attempted to use "less-lethal" methods, but the suspect continued to "confront" them. One officer then shot the suspect. It was not stated what type of weapon the suspect was carrying.

First responders at the scene attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect ultimately died.

The incident is now under Salt Lake County's "Officer-Involved Critical Incident" protocol. A team of law enforcement members from outside agencies within the county will conduct a full investigation.

The deceased suspect's name was not given, but officials said he had a history of weapons-related criminal offenses.