At least 1 dead, I-15 closed after crash in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Interstate 15 is closed in both directions after a fatal crash near Kanosh.

Utah Highway Patrol said a sandstorm caused "a series of crashes" around 4:30 p.m. At least one person died, and UHP said there may be more. Multiple people were injured.

The freeway was closed in both directions. The Utah Department of Transportation estimated that the closure would last about three hours.

UHP Capt. Beau Mason advised southbound drivers to exit at Scipio and take detour on U.S. Highway 50 toward Richfield, and northbound drivers to take I-70.

