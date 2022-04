SALT LAKE CITY — Police are at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The crash occurred at 800 S. West Temple, according to Salt Lake City Police.

No further information was immediately available.

SLCPD announced shortly before 10 p.m. that West Temple is closed between 700-900 South, and 800 South is closed from Main Street to 200 West.

