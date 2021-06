DRAPER, Utah — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred on southbound I-15 near 15500 South and involved one motorcycle and other vehicles.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed that the crash was fatal, but it was not yet stated how many or which vehicles' occupants were killed or injured.

