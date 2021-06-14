At least one dead, several injured in Carbon County accident

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — At least one person has died as a result of a car crash in Carbon County.

Utah Highway Patrol says troopers and emergency responders are at the scene on U.S. Highway 191. The accident occurred near milepost 254, about four miles north of Helper.

At least one fatality has been confirmed. Five people are injured, but officials do not yet know the seriousness of their injuries or medical status.

The highway has been closed in both directions in the area, and the Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to use an alternate route.

The site is near the Bear Fire, which has grown to over 10,000 acres with 10 percent contained. Fire crews are actively working to contain the blaze on the ground and from the air.

UHP officials expect to find out and release more information soon. This article will be updated as new details become available.