At long last, the lights are on in Westwater

WESTWATER, Utah — Renae Gene can flick a switch and now feel comfortable the lights will stay on.

"We’re so excited, so happy," she told FOX 13 News on Friday. "Some of us are still getting used to it."

At long last, dedicated electricity has come to Westwater. It has taken years of pushing by community residents and deals brokered by Utah and Navajo tribal leaders to make it happen.

FOX 13 News first met Gene when she hosted political leaders on her front yard. She was among many who have been pushing for water and electricity in the Navajo community located just outside Blanding. Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson brought members of the Utah State Legislature to Westwater and Gene showed them how she lived: she trucks in water for her and her neighbors and relied on a solar panel and generators to power her home.

At the time, political leaders promised action and residents were skeptical. After all, they'd heard these same promises for years before and they'd always been broken.

But now, power lines have been installed and the lights are on.

"I didn’t know if I should cry my happy tears because, you know, it was a lot of work from the time we first started to now," Gene said. "So it’s very touching to me."

Why Westwater doesn't have utilities in 2022 is complicated.

"It’s tribal land, not reservation land, it’s not part of the city of Blanding," Lt. Gov. Henderson said. "It’s just been in this jurisdictional limbo and there hasn’t been one entity that can step forward and really solve the problems. It has taken a lot of us working together."

Evangeline Gray drove her daughter and granddaughter to the Utah State Capitol in 2020 to ask lawmakers to come up with some money. Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, worked with Utah Diné Bikeyah and managed to get some money appropriated from his colleagues.

"So many years you feel like giving up and then all of a sudden, hey that $500,000 — plus that other money you’ve been advocating and lobbying for, it finally came in," Gray recalled.

Lt. Gov. Henderson pushed the legislature to do more and helped to broker agreements to get Westwater utilities. She advocated for using COVID-19 relief money to make it happen. The Navajo Nation also spent money. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated funds.

"We are just one of the many donors," said Elder Dieter Uchtdorf of the faith's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

At a community celebration on Friday, Lt. Gov. Henderson thanked Westwater residents for their patience —and persistence. Residents cheered as people were recognized for their efforts. One woman walked up to the Lt. Governor and told her she didn't think it would happen and was glad to now be able to keep ice cream in a freezer in her home.

Ryan Tyler Barton, a hydrologist with the Navajo Nation's Department of Water Resources, said it has taken a lot of work to get to this point. He told FOX 13 News he grew up with out electricity and it means a big change of life for Westwater's people.

"They just have more time now to be productive and not have to stress about fuel and if the solar battery is going to run out," he said.

Rep. Lyman said he was thrilled to see the lights on in Westwater.

"To see them get the conveniences you and I have had for a long time is a good feeling," he said. "It’s really awesome."

The work is not done yet. Work will soon start on getting water into Westwater from nearby Blanding. Agreements are being worked on. Piping will be tough because of the rocky soil, but they are expected to have running water by the end of next year.

For now, residents in Westwater feel a sense of joy and relief at what has been accomplished.

"It feels good, you know. But then again, there’s bills afterwards," Gene said, laughing.