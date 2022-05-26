At-risk 12-year-old West Valley City girl reported missing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley city police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl they say is at-risk.
Isabela Melgoza was last seen wearing a purple halter, blue jeans and may be carrying a purple backback.
Melgoza is 5-feet tall and has dyed blue-green hair and brown eyes. Police say she frequents the Valley Fair Mall.
Anyone with information on Melgoza is asked to call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.
Info? call 801-840-4000.
