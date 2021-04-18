ATV rider killed in Tooele County off-road accident

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man died after an apparent ATV crash Saturday night in Tooele County.

The 35-year-old man was camping with family in the Five Mile Pass area, located south of the Oquirrh Mountains and west of Utah Lake.

The man rode off on a four-wheeler to the bathroom around 9 p.m., according to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office. The family then called police for help when he didn't return.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies, including a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, responded to look for him overnight without success. On Sunday morning, they found his body not very far from the campsite.

Authorities say it appears the man took a wrong turn, went up a berm, then fell down a steep drop-off before the ATV fell on top of him.

The man's name was not released; the sheriff's office said it may be released Monday.