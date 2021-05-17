Audit says homeless shelters improving, but still work to be done

SALT LAKE CITY — Findings from an audit released Monday say that safety and security at Utah's newest homeless shelters have improved, but that there is still work to be done.

WATCH: Utah's new homeless coordinator gets first hand look at resources

State lawmakers received a follow up to a 2018 audit that found major security issues at Road Home shelters in Salt Lake City and Midvale that allowed drugs and other crimes to flourish.

The new audit released by the Office of Legislative Auditor General shows that while security is better after a new set of policies were created, drug use and criminal activity remains.

Recommendations to further improve the shelter include deploying K-9 units to Road Home, providing operators with "clear guidance for responding to violations" of shelter policies, and improving the sharing of information with local law enforcement.

WATCH: Mendenhall unveils tiny home program to help Salt Lake City's homeless

In 2018, the audit found that residents brought in weapons, and that there had been evidence of drug use during "nearly every visit" by investigators. Auditors said children were exposed to drug paraphernalia, including a crack pipe found by a 7-year-old.

Red Home screening procedures at the downtown location were considered inadequate, while auditors deemed no screening was administered at the Midvale shelter.

Following the first audit, Road Home was called upon to better enforce its own rules.