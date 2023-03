PROVO, Utah — An avalanche that crossed State Road 189 shut down travel through Provo Canyon before reopening Monday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported the closure at about 11:15 a.m. due to the avalanche crossing the road near milepost 17 in the Deer Creek area. According to the UHP, the avalanche occurred during control mitigation.

UDOT Region Three Crews work to clean up avalanche on SR-189

Crews worked to clear snow from both lanes of the road before it was fully reopened at 12:30 p.m.