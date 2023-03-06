No one believed trapped in avalanche reported in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A helicopter was unable to locate anyone was caught up in an avalanche reported near Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Vehicles with sirens were seen Monday afternoon outside the road that leads to the popular destination along State Road 190. However, all emergency vehicles have since left the scene.

The Unified Fire Department said they initially responded to a call of three skiers being involved in the avalanche, but officials were unable confirm whether anyone was trapped or buried.

A LifeFlight helicopter originally conducted a flyover of the area to see if anyone was trapped in the avalanche. The Department of Public Safety search and rescue team will drop skiers above the slide area to make sure no one is trapped or buried.

