Four skiers rescued from Pfeifferhorn after avalanche

UTAH COUNTY — Search and rescue teams have retrieved four men from the Pfeifferhorn Peak area after they were caught in an avalanche Sunday.

The group was backcountry skiing when the avalanche occurred around 11 a.m., Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

None of the skiers were buried, but two were injured. One suffered a possible broken ankle, and another with a possibly broken leg. The men are all in their mid-20s.

Wind, low visibility and risk of another avalanche prevented rescuers from accessing the group for a few hours. A care package was dropped to the stranded skiers that contained food, water, Gatorade, first aid supplies and blankets. Fortunately, the group had cell phone reception.

They were all successfully brought down from the mountain by 6 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including helicopters from the Utah Department of Public Safety and LifeFlight, were involved in the effort.

Pfeifferhorn is located south of Little Cottonwood Canyon and east of Lone Peak, near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties.

White Pine Trailhead in Little Cottonwood is closed due to the rescue effort.

