Avoid this weekend's massive traffic headache

FARMINGTON, Utah — Drivers looking to avoid a major traffic headache this weekend would be wise to stay away from Legacy Parkway in Davis County.

All southbound lanes of the highway will be closed throughout the weekend between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville. The closure will get underway Friday at 10 p.m. and continue until Monday, Jan. 23 at 5 a.m.

During the highway closure, Utah Department of Transportation crews will be placing eight steel beams on a bridge connecting Interstate 15 with the new West Davis Highway.

Drivers who need to get through the area should either expect delays or use I-15 as an alternate route.

This weekend's closure is the first of many weekend or overnight closures scheduled for both Legacy Parkway and I-15 in the coming weeks. The same southbound lanes will be closed next weekend, followed by the northbound lanes being closed Feb. 3-6.

The new 4-lane, 16-mile West Davis Highway is scheduled for completion in 2024.

“This highway has been planned for decades to provide a new north/south road in western Davis County, connecting travelers with existing east/west roads as well as major routes like I-15 and Legacy Parkway,” said Rex Harris, UDOT project director. “When we’re done, it will help more people to safely get around the county, whether they’re driving on the new road, or walking or cycling on the 10 miles of new trails we’re building.”