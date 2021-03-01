B-2 bombers seen flying in formation over Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Keen Utahns with sharp vision saw an awesome sight Friday as multiple B-2 bombers flew over Utah County.

@SLCScanner / Twitter

The B-2 Spirits, also known as Stealth Bombers, were caught in action by photographer Monico Garza and posted on his @SLCScanner Twitter account, the Gephardt Daily reports.

"This is something you don’t see everyday. While in #UtahCounty I looked up and see 3 contrails. Nothing showed up on #Radar or #ADSB. I zoomed in and saw 3 #B2Bombers flying in formation. Very rare to see 3 at about 50,000ft cruising over."