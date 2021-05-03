Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baa-aaaaaaaad sheep runs through Provo neighborhood

items.[0].image.alt
Provo Police Department
Provo Sheep.jpg
Posted at 4:20 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 18:20:32-04

PROVO, Utah — For a brief period of time Sunday, Provo turned into a giant petting zoo thanks to an escaped sheep.

Officers from the Provo Police Department were dispatched to an area near Foothill Drive after reports of a very baa-aaaaaaaad sheep running through the neighborhood.

When Officers Knight and Mahoney arrived at the scene, they captured the animal before anyone really got bent out of... sheep about it! A local resident identified the sheep and it was returned to its proper home.

We're guessing the four-legged rascal was just out looking for some sheep thrills.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere