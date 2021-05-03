Baa-aaaaaaaad sheep runs through Provo neighborhood

PROVO, Utah — For a brief period of time Sunday, Provo turned into a giant petting zoo thanks to an escaped sheep.
Officers from the Provo Police Department were dispatched to an area near Foothill Drive after reports of a very baa-aaaaaaaad sheep running through the neighborhood.
When Officers Knight and Mahoney arrived at the scene, they captured the animal before anyone really got bent out of... sheep about it! A local resident identified the sheep and it was returned to its proper home.
We're guessing the four-legged rascal was just out looking for some sheep thrills.
On 05/02/2021 Officer T. Knight and Officer Mahoney responded to the area of Foothill Drive for a sheep running around the neighborhood. They were told the sheep was in a Provo resident’s front yard. pic.twitter.com/RPh38nCqDT— Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) May 3, 2021