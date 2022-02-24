Watch
Bad publicity halts blasting at Raging Waters site

Salt Lake City
The now-abandoned water park in Salt Lake City, formerly known as “Wild Wave,” “Raging Waters” and “Seven Peaks," is in major disrepair.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 23, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A watershed of bad publicity has forced Salt Lake City to back off plans to remove parts of the old Raging Waters park by way of blasting.

Because of the concrete on the site, the city had planned for contractors to use blasting to assist in the removal process of the park's infrastructure. The blasting was scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue during daytime hours for a few weeks.

However, a wave of noise and ground shaking concerns from nearby residents led to the city to call off the blasting, and instead use jackhammers to get the job done.

It's not known how long the demolition project will take now that blasting will no longer be used.

