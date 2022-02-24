Bad publicity halts blasting at Raging Waters site

SALT LAKE CITY — A watershed of bad publicity has forced Salt Lake City to back off plans to remove parts of the old Raging Waters park by way of blasting.

WATCH: FOX 13 News 360: What to do with dilapidated 'Raging Waters' site

Because of the concrete on the site, the city had planned for contractors to use blasting to assist in the removal process of the park's infrastructure. The blasting was scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue during daytime hours for a few weeks.

However, a wave of noise and ground shaking concerns from nearby residents led to the city to call off the blasting, and instead use jackhammers to get the job done.

It's not known how long the demolition project will take now that blasting will no longer be used.