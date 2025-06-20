Balloons, parades, Summer Solstice and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Nibley Heritage Days - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m. the City of Nibley will host a parade starting at 2980 South and 800 West. Family activities at the Elkhorn Park begin at 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m., follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

IRON COUNTY

Parowan Gap Summer Solstice - This Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Parowan Gap Historic Site will host a FREE Summer Solstice observation. Participants will be expected to walk roughly two city blocks and are recommended to bring chairs, water and good walking shoes. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake City Water Lantern Festival - This Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Sugar House Park will host an event featuring live music, food trucks, activities, and lantern lighting. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

Utah Arts Festival - This Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. the Library Square and City & County Building at 200 East and 400 South will host a festival featuring live music, art performances, family activities and more. Regular tickets are $20 onsite, kids 12 and under have free admission. Follow the link for more information.

Fort Herriman Towne Days - This Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. W & M Butterfield Park will host a FREE event featuring a parade, carnival, car show, food trucks and more. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

SEVIER COUNTY

Eyes to The Sky Balloon Festival - This Saturday and Sunday the city of Salina will host a sky balloon festival featuring giant hot air balloons, vendors, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Utah Olympics & Paralympic Day - This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Utah Olympic Park will host a FREE event featuring family-friendly activities, workout session with an Olympian, live music and meet-and-greets with Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

The Picklr Grand Opening - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Lehi Picklr at 629 Saratoga Road will host a FREE event featuring public admission to open pickleball opportunities, demonstrations from professional players, raffles and prizes, and more. Follow the link for more information.

Provo Flush Fest - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Provo Water Reclamation Facility at 1685 South East Bay Boulevard will host a ribbon-cutting event featuring guided tours, food trucks, educational booths and more. Follow the link for more information.