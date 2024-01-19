Bang! Zoom! UDOT snowplows traveled nearly the distance to the moon

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation coordinates the state's snowplows when a storm hits, but maybe NASA needs to start getting involved.

After nearly two weeks of constant storms dumping snow across the state, Utah's snowplow drivers logged some serious time on the roads. How much time is truly out of this world.

According to UDOT, over the past two weeks, their drivers plowed an astounding 209,487 miles. If that sounds like a lot, it is! In comparison, the distance from the earth to the moon is 238,855 miles.

Aside from distance, snowplow drivers clocked in an incredible 12,478 hours in their trucks in the same amount of time.

Proud parent moment.



Over the last two weeks our crews have plowed 209,487 miles and clocked 12,478 hours. In case you need a reference point, it takes 238,855 miles to get to the moon. pic.twitter.com/JYnVaE5eNR — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) January 19, 2024

"A huge thank you to our team members who help with snow removal operations. Our snowplow operators do amazing work, and we also want to acknowledge the many people behind-the-scenes who support their efforts," wrote UDOT. "These have been some long, challenging weeks and we appreciate them."

After a short snow break, many parts of Utah are expected to receive a good dose of the white stuff when a new storm moves in this weekend.

