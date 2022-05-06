Be aware of 'special event traffic' across Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — If you'll be on the roads in Utah this weekend, you'll want to be prepared for some traffic delays from Washington County all the way to Box Elder County.

The Utah Department of Transportation is asking drivers to "pack their patience" as they head out over the next few days because some locations will be dealing with "special event traffic."

Along with the "special event traffic," UDOT expects more travelers in general on I-15 between Las Vegas and St. George.

Here's what to expect:

Friday, May 6:



Heavier traffic than normal is expected at 3 p.m. on northbound I-15 from Salt Lake City to the State route 30 junction in Box Elder County. The funeral procession for the late Sen. Orrin Hatch will be making its way from the institute of religion building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on the University of Utah campus to Newton Cemetery in Cache County.

will be making its way from the institute of religion building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on the University of Utah campus to Newton Cemetery in Cache County. City streets in Salt Lake City will be more congested due to graduation ceremonies for the University of Utah.

City streets in Logan will be dealing with a higher volume of cars due to graduation for Utah State University.

Traffic in Orem, including the University Parkway exit on I-15 will be more congested due to graduation ceremonies for Utah Valley University.

Streets in St. George will deal will more cars due to graduation ceremonies at Dixie State University.

Saturday, May 7:



From Friday May 6 to Sunday May 8, the Ironman World Championship will highly impact traffic in Washington County. The event is expected to impact SR-9 between I-15 and Hurricane, SR-7 (Southern Parkway) and SR-18 (Bluff Street) north of St. George Boulevard for most of Saturday.

UDOT says an alternative for travelers between I-15 and Zion National Park can use Exit 27 and SR-17 through Toquerville and La Verkin to avoid some congestion.

will highly impact traffic in Washington County. The event is expected to impact SR-9 between I-15 and Hurricane, SR-7 (Southern Parkway) and SR-18 (Bluff Street) north of St. George Boulevard for most of Saturday.

For the latest delays and crashes, click here.