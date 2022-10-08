Be prepared to sit in traffic on your way to look at leaves this weekend

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — It’s no secret: Big Cottonwood Canyon has some of the best leaf peeping in Utah.

“Everybody’s been raving about Cottonwood and fall colors," said Amarisa Miranda.

WATCH: Fall leaves explode in color across Utah

“I'm just up here for the ride to see the beautiful leaves," said Kamie Gibbons. "And they are gorgeous this year.”

You’ll need to have some patience going up into the mountains this weekend.

“I was taken by surprise, especially around the curves," said Miranda. "I was a little unprepared for the traffic.”

Delays could range from 15 minutes to well over an hour for drivers going up and down.

“For about a mile stretch in each of the canyons, you have traffic that's going one way," said John Gleason, Public Relations Director for UDOT.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fall leaves bring spectacular autumn colors to Utah

Rocky Mountain Power began construction in Big Cottonwood Canyon in May, improving overhead power lines to mitigate wildfire threats. Work on the project is set to continue through October.

“You want to make sure that you're planning extra time," said Gleason. "Just recognize that so many people have the same idea because this is one of the best weekends to get up there and see the fall colors.”

Being stuck in traffic isn’t the most exciting way to spend a beautiful fall day, but Utahns like Larry Gibbons see the importance in updating the infrastructure.

“I know we get frustrated because we're all in such a hurry," he said. "But if it makes things better, it's worth it. You have to have the big picture in mind.”

Just think of it as extra time in the car to really look around, said Gleason.

“Keep the goal in mind," he said. "If the goal is just getting up there and experiencing fall colors, enjoy the ride.”