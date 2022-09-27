Fall leaves explode in color across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Any concerns that Utah's extreme summer heat would dampen the beauty of fall have been quickly tossed by the wayside with an explosion of color across the state.

PHOTOS: Fall leaves bring spectacular autumn colors to Utah

For nearly two weeks, the leaves have been changing to brilliant shades of red, orange, yellow and brown in Utah's most popular places to see fall foliage, especially along the Alpine Loop.

When temperatures were reaching triple digits on nearly a daily basis back in August, many wondered if the high heat would have an effect on the leaves changing. But while the trees struggled and leaves literally burned off branches, it was just a normal reaction in nature.

Just a few weeks after the brutal summer, the leaves are sparkling as expected, and bringing the joy that comes with the fall season.