Beloved SLC baker dies at 93

SALT LAKE CITY — One of two brothers who ran a popular Utah pastry shop for decades has passed away.

Alvin Robert Walkenhorst, or Al, was 93 years old when he died last week, his obituary says. He passed away at home surrounded by his wife and seven children.

Al was a baker for over 80 years. He started baking with his father, Robert, at Sugarhouse Bakery when he was 12. In 1948, he opened Carol's Pastry Shop with his father and brother, Bob. It has stayed open ever since.

Scripps National reporter Ashley Sampson profiled the brothers in October 2020. They said at the time that despite many businesses struggling in the pandemic, they were still going strong.

Brothers stay positive about their bakery despite COVID-19 hardships

Al and his wife Joyce had seven children, 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, his obituary says.

A viewing will be held Tuesday evening, and another viewing will be held Wednesday morning before the funeral services. More information can be found here.