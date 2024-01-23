Beloved snow leopard at Hogle Zoo dies at 15 years old

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo announced Tuesday that one of its snow leopards has sadly passed away.

Milenka the snow leopard was 15 years old and died of natural causes.

The zoo said Milenka had a "cute, grumpy smile and star-crossed eyes."

Utah's Hogle Zoo

"Described by her animal care team as a delightfully sassy cat, Milenka was never shy about expressing herself, especially when offered an ice treat," the zoo's announcement said. "Her unique vocalizations, a blend of chuffs and clicks, were known to melt hearts around her."

Milenka came to Hogle Zoo in 2019 at age 11.

As an "aging" snow leopard, the zoo said, she had multiple injections and procedures over the past year and was given the title of "rock star."

The announcement of the sad news on Facebook was flooded with comments from visitors, staff and others sharing their condolences and fond memories of Milenka.

The Hogle Zoo has two other snow leopards, named Babs and Chim, who are both doing well.