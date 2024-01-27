Bené Arnold, first mistress of Ballet West, dies at 88

SALT LAKE CITY — Ballet West's first Ballet Mistress, Bené Arnold, passed away Thursday at the age of 88, the company announced Saturday.

In a press release sent out to the media, Ballet West touted Arnold's many accomplishments both for Ballet West and the University of Utah's dance program.

Prior to joining Ballet West in 1964, Arnold had risen to the rank of Soloist at the San Francisco Ballet School. Over a decade later, she joined the faculty of University of Utah's Ballet department.

She continued to work with Ballet West during her tenure, serving as a rehearsal director for young dancers performing in "The Nutcracker," as well as directing the Ballet West Academy.

“She inspired a lifelong learning in me and to many of her students," said retired dance educator Sharee Lane in statement included in Ballet West's press release. "Not because we adhered to any prescribed teaching method, but because we saw what she loved to do with her life."

In addition to staging works at Ballet West, she also staged works for the Cincinnati Ballet, as well as choreographing works for both the Utah and Arizona Operas. She also performed as a guest artist in various character roles for Ballet West.

“She was instrumental in guiding and shaping the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of dancers," said Ballet West Director of Education and Outreach Peter Christie, in the same press release. “The amount of passion that she brought to sharing and developing dancers and the art form, was uniquely remarkable.”