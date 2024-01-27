Watch Now
Bené Arnold, first mistress of Ballet West, dies at 88

A photo of Bené Arnold taken in 1987, where she performed in Ballet West's production of "Sleeping Beauty" as Carabosse. She is in full costume and makeup, the light accentuating her makeup and green, moss-inspired costume.
Ballet West
Bené Arnold as Carabosse in Ballet West's 1987 production of "Sleeping Beauty."
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 15:09:05-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Ballet West's first Ballet Mistress, Bené Arnold, passed away Thursday at the age of 88, the company announced Saturday.

In a press release sent out to the media, Ballet West touted Arnold's many accomplishments both for Ballet West and the University of Utah's dance program.

Prior to joining Ballet West in 1964, Arnold had risen to the rank of Soloist at the San Francisco Ballet School. Over a decade later, she joined the faculty of University of Utah's Ballet department.

She continued to work with Ballet West during her tenure, serving as a rehearsal director for young dancers performing in "The Nutcracker," as well as directing the Ballet West Academy.

A photo from 1972 showing Bené Arnold teaching a group of dancers.

“She inspired a lifelong learning in me and to many of her students," said retired dance educator Sharee Lane in statement included in Ballet West's press release. "Not because we adhered to any prescribed teaching method, but because we saw what she loved to do with her life."

In addition to staging works at Ballet West, she also staged works for the Cincinnati Ballet, as well as choreographing works for both the Utah and Arizona Operas. She also performed as a guest artist in various character roles for Ballet West.

A photo from 1964 showing Bené Arnold working with a number of young dancers.

“She was instrumental in guiding and shaping the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of dancers," said Ballet West Director of Education and Outreach Peter Christie, in the same press release. “The amount of passion that she brought to sharing and developing dancers and the art form, was uniquely remarkable.”

