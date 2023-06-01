Bible removed from some Davis School District libraries 'due to vulgarity or violence'

FARMINGTON, Utah — The King James Version of the Bible has been removed from many Davis School District schools after a committee found it contained "vulgarity and violence."

A district review committee recently decided to pull the Bible from all schools other than at the high school level. According to a district spokesperson, the committee actually determined the book "does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code," but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness.

After the review, the Bible was pulled from an estimated 7-8 elementary and junior high schools that had the book on library shelves.

The committee's decision has already been appealed by someone who wants to see the Bible returned to all schools. An appeals committee will now rule on whether the book will be returned to all libraries.

A 2022 law passed by the Utah State Legislator banned sensitive material in schools. Since it's passage, dozens of books have been banned across several state school districts.

With the law now in place, if a parent makes a formal request, schools have to remove any books that contain:

