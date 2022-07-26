Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Orem

OREM, Utah — A man was killed in Orem after falling off his bicycle and being struck by a vehicle.

The Orem Police Department said the 28-year-old man was heading westbound at 900 West University Parkway on Monday afternoon when he fell off the bike and into traffic.

A vehicle traveling nearby was unable to swerve out of the way in time and hit the man, causing multiple injuries.

The bicyclist was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation into the accident.