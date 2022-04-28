Bicyclist in critical condition following accident near Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A bicyclist was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after an accident in the Herriman area.

Police say a person called 911 at around 10:45 a.m. after seeing the 53-year-old man lying in the middle of Porter Rockwell Road and 2250 West. It's not known what happened to the man and how he ended up in the road.

"At this point, we don't know if [the injured man] was struck by a vehicle or had a medical condition or just crashed his bicycle since we don't have any witnesses who actually saw this happen," said Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg with the Herriman City Police Department.

While police said the bike didn't appear to be run over, it doesn't mean it wasn't clipped by a vehicle. Investigators are working with nearby business owners to see if whatever happened was captured on surveillance cameras.

Police have been unable to speak to the man as he was unconscious when he was discovered by the witness.

Roads nearby was closed to traffic following the accident, but were soon reopened.