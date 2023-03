SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A bicyclist is in critical condition after an early morning crash Wednesday in South Salt Lake.

According to the Unified Police Department, the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle after riding into oncoming traffic.

Police have closed off eastbound lanes of 3900 South at 500 West due to the accident.

The lanes will be closed until approximately 11 a.m. as police conduct an investigation in the accident.