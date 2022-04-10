Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are looking for a driver who hit a person on a bicycle Sunday afternoon in West Valley City and fled.

Just before 2 p.m., police say the driver of a gray SUV hit the bicyclist at the intersection of 4100 South and 4800 West. The driver then left the scene, heading south.

The bicycle rider was taken to the hospital, and he has since been taken out of intensive care. Still, police say he was "pretty beat up" — suffering multiple broken bones and a bad concussion.

The incident is under investigation, but officials said it appeared the crash happened at a crosswalk. It is not known at this time which person had the right-of-way. Police did not say whether or not the victim was wearing a helmet.

Investigators have very limited information about the suspect, but they said anyone who notices a gray 4-door SUV with significant damage to the front end — especially if they knew the driver to be in the area around the time of the crash — can call the tip into (801) 840-4000.